We will hurdle over rounds of rain Friday before we get to enjoy spring in full force with a warm weekend.
Here’s the setup for Friday:
We have a stationary front hanging to our south. High pressure will be in New England, sending in drier air. Only an isolated shower will be expected from the pre-dawn hours until around 8 a.m. or so. Temperatures will start in the low 40s.
If you will be in need of dry time Friday, focus on it in the morning. High pressure should actually move south, putting us more in range of its drying influence.
Then, during the afternoon high pressure will make the inevitable move to the east, the low pressure will move in and rain will begin between 1 and 4 p.m. Winds will be a little breezy from the southeast. Keep the umbrellas around for the evening commute and into the nighttime hours.
While the steady rain should end just after sunset, hit-or-miss showers will be around through midnight, ending during the pre-dawn hours Saturday.
Temperatures will stay steady in the upper 40s to around 50, so it won’t be a chilly night for early April’s standards.
Saturday still looks like a nice spring day for us, but there will be a caveat. A weak coastal system will move off the Virginia coast. I believe most, if not all, of the day, will be dry.
The mainland likely will stay dry as temperatures soar to near 70 degrees (60 at the shore).
Saturday evening temperatures will only fall through the 50s, and we should just be in the upper 40s by Sunday morning. The good times will roll right into Sunday, too.
Expect a partly sunny sky. A new high pressure system in New England will fight off a large storm system in the center of the country. Places like Vineland will touch 70, while North Wildwood and the shore will get to the upper 50s on a gentle southeast wind.
Spring will hit a fever pitch. The beginning of the week will be wetter, but still on the warmer side.
Between Sunday night and Tuesday morning, a warm front will lift north and then a cold front will follow as low pressure treks into New England. This will bring rain.
The good news looks to be that the nights will be wetter than the days. Highs should stay close to 70 degrees, with a breezy Monday.
