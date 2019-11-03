Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman. Hughes children (l-r) Bill Hughes, JR., Tama Hughes, and Lynne Hughes receive condolences from a line of people stretching outside of the building.
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman. As the visitors filed past the Congressman, screens were showing pictures of his political and family life.
People line up outside the Ocean City Tabernacle on Sunday to pay tribute to the family of William J. Hughes. Church services will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Ocean City.
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman. Photos and memorabilia greeted visitors as they filed into the church.
People wait in line to pay respects to the family of former congressman William J. Hughes at the Ocean City Tabernacle on Sunday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman. Hughes children (l-r) Bill Hughes, JR., Tama Hughes, and Lynne Hughes receive condolences from a line of people stretching outside of the building.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman. As the visitors filed past the Congressman, screens were showing pictures of his political and family life.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
People line up outside the Ocean City Tabernacle on Sunday to pay tribute to the family of William J. Hughes. Church services will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Ocean City.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman. Photos and memorabilia greeted visitors as they filed into the church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman.
OCEAN CITY — Friends and family gathered Sunday at Ocean City Tabernacle to pay their respects to William J. Hughes, a former U.S. representative and ambassador who died Wednesday in his city home. He was 87.
Police officers were stationed on Wesley Avenue between Fifth and Sixth Streets, more officers stood in front of the tabernacle, another officer and a city fireman stood guard in front of Hughes’ casket, which had an American flag draped over it.
Photos of Hughes played on television screens in the church, as well as poster boards near the entryway. A line of more than 100 people snaked from the alter of the church to the back near the entrance, all to pay respects to a man who many say treated everyone with respect.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian wasn’t surprised at all by the huge turnout at the viewing Sunday afternoon.
“This is a perfect place for him,” he said. “He was on the Tabernacle Board (of Trustees). He had that Tabernacle mentality of what this place is all about, so I think this is fitting.”
Finding the words to describe Hughes was difficult, he said, as he was a man of many things.
“There are people in this world that can’t be replaced. Bill and Nancy Hughes, both of them are just two people that touched my life. It sounds selfish, but there’s no question my success as a mayor is because of how they helped me. Bill was always there for me no matter what,” Gillian said.
Hughes’ wife, Nancy, died in January 2018.
The mayor described him as “an unbelievable person for Ocean City” who touched so many people’s lives.
“Ocean City is not where it would be without Bill and Nancy, it’s hard to talk about one without the other,” he said. “They were such a great team together, I admired them, and he’s going to be missed.”
Jane French, an Ocean City resident and former member of the tabernacle’s Board of Trustees, knew Hughes for many years.
“I just loved him,” she said. “He always saw both sides of everything and explained things that gave us both sides of the story and gave us another viewpoint to look at.”
She described him as very supportive and a man “who just loved Ocean City.”
“He was a great man, but he was humble about it,” she said. “That was one of the nicest things about him, he wasn’t pushy. He was just great and humble.”
Hughes represented the 2nd Congressional District, which covers most of coastal South Jersey, from 1975 to 1995, then became ambassador to Panama.
Beach pollution at the Jersey Shore was one of the main reason Hughes decided to run for Congress, he said in a Press interview about two years ago.
During his time in office, Hughes led on legislation concerning guns, crime, aging issues and trademark and copyright law.
Church services will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Ocean City.
110419_nws_hughesviewing
110419_nws_hughesviewing
110419_nws_hughesviewing
110419_nws_hughesviewing
110419_nws_hughesviewing
110419_nws_hughesviewing
110419_nws_hughesviewing
110419_nws_hughesviewing
110419_nws_hughesviewing
110419_nws_hughesviewing
110419_nws_hughesviewing
110419_nws_hughesviewing
110419_nws_hughesviewing
110419_nws_hughesviewing
110419_nws_hughesviewing
110419_nws_hughesviewing
110419_nws_hughesviewing
110419_nws_hughesviewing
110419_nws_hughesviewing
110419_nws_hughesviewing
110419_nws_hughesviewing
110419_nws_hughesviewing
110419_nws_hughesviewing
110419_nws_hughesviewing
110419_nws_hughesviewing
110419_nws_hughesviewing
110419_nws_hughesviewing
110419_nws_hughesviewing
110419_nws_hughesviewing
110419_nws_hughesviewing
110419_nws_hughesviewing
1 of 23
William Hughes, center, at a celebration event in 1984 at the Flanders Hotel in Ocean City.
Hughes, D-2nd, debates Republican challenger Frank LoBiondo at the Buena Regional Political Forum in 1992. Hughes defeated LoBiondo in 1992 but declined to run again in 1994, paving the way for LoBiondo to take the seat he holds today.
Longtime congressman Bill Hughes will be honored by Stockton University with its Lifetime Achievement Award.
1 of 23
William Hughes, center, at a celebration event in 1984 at the Flanders Hotel in Ocean City.
Press archive
Bill Hughes speaks at the Flanders Hotel in Ocean City, flanked by his wife, Nancy, and son Bill Hughes Jr. Hughes Sr.
Press archive
Congressman Bill Hughes will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award through Stockton University.
Press archive
Congressman William Hughes, center, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award through Stockton University.
Press archive
Hughes, D-2nd, debates Republican challenger Frank LoBiondo at the Buena Regional Political Forum in 1992. Hughes defeated LoBiondo in 1992 but declined to run again in 1994, paving the way for LoBiondo to take the seat he holds today.
Press archives
Then-U.S. Rep. Bill Hughes and his wife, Nancy, who have lived in the Gardens section of Ocean City for 60 years.
Press archives
Congressman Bill Hughes announces he'll run for his seat for another term in 1992.
Press archive
Congressman William J. Hughes reads a story to the first and second grade class at the West Cape May Elementary School in November 1990.
Press archive
Senator William Gormley, left, with congressman Bill Hughes, center and Assemblywoman Dolores Cooper.
Press archive
William Hughes, Steven Batzer and William Bradley at a 1988 event at Atlantic Cape Community College.
Press archive
Bill Critchfield and Sen. Bill Hughes pour natural spring water into a river.
Press archive
William Hughes, center, at a 1986 event.
Press archive
Bill Hughes, right, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award through Stockton University.
Press archive
Congressman Bill Hughes speaks on proposed changes to federal health care, along with panel moderator and Cumberland County freeholder John Reinard, Dudley Lesser and Beatrice Manning.
Press archive
Bill Hughes, right, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award through Stockton University.
Press archive
Bill Hughes Hughes will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award through Stockton University
Press archive
Bill Hughes, left, chats with House Speaker Carl Albert of Oklahoma in Albert’s office prior to swearing in ceremonies in 1987.
Press archive
Bill Hughes and his wife, Nancy, attend an event in 1986.
Press archive
Anna Kane, center, shows off a needlepoint to Sen. Jim Whelan and Congressman Bill Hughes in May 1990.
Press archive
Bill Hughes, left, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award through Stockton University.
Press archive
Congressman Bill Hughes gives the commencement address at the Glassboro State College in 1992.
Press archive
Bill Hughes will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award through Stockton University.
Press archive
William Hughes at a Coast Guard graduation in 1988.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.