OCEAN CITY — Friends and family gathered Sunday at Ocean City Tabernacle to pay their respects to William J. Hughes, a former U.S. representative and ambassador who died Wednesday in his city home. He was 87.

Police officers were stationed on Wesley Avenue between Fifth and Sixth Streets, more officers stood in front of the tabernacle, another officer and a city fireman stood guard in front of Hughes’ casket, which had an American flag draped over it.

Photos of Hughes played on television screens in the church, as well as poster boards near the entryway. A line of more than 100 people snaked from the alter of the church to the back near the entrance, all to pay respects to a man who many say treated everyone with respect.

Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian wasn’t surprised at all by the huge turnout at the viewing Sunday afternoon.

“This is a perfect place for him,” he said. “He was on the Tabernacle Board (of Trustees). He had that Tabernacle mentality of what this place is all about, so I think this is fitting.”

Finding the words to describe Hughes was difficult, he said, as he was a man of many things.

“There are people in this world that can’t be replaced. Bill and Nancy Hughes, both of them are just two people that touched my life. It sounds selfish, but there’s no question my success as a mayor is because of how they helped me. Bill was always there for me no matter what,” Gillian said.

Hughes’ wife, Nancy, died in January 2018.

The mayor described him as “an unbelievable person for Ocean City” who touched so many people’s lives.

“Ocean City is not where it would be without Bill and Nancy, it’s hard to talk about one without the other,” he said. “They were such a great team together, I admired them, and he’s going to be missed.”

Jane French, an Ocean City resident and former member of the tabernacle’s Board of Trustees, knew Hughes for many years.

“I just loved him,” she said. “He always saw both sides of everything and explained things that gave us both sides of the story and gave us another viewpoint to look at.”

She described him as very supportive and a man “who just loved Ocean City.”

“He was a great man, but he was humble about it,” she said. “That was one of the nicest things about him, he wasn’t pushy. He was just great and humble.”

Hughes represented the 2nd Congressional District, which covers most of coastal South Jersey, from 1975 to 1995, then became ambassador to Panama.

Beach pollution at the Jersey Shore was one of the main reason Hughes decided to run for Congress, he said in a Press interview about two years ago.

During his time in office, Hughes led on legislation concerning guns, crime, aging issues and trademark and copyright law.

Church services will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Ocean City.

