Update: The snow map has been updated. With the totals reported so far, as well as what's the come, forecasted amounts have gone up.
Cape May County south of Upper Township and Ocean City are now in the 2 to 4 inch range. The rest of The Press' coverage area will see 1 to 2 inches.
The dry air had no problem eroding away Friday morning. This set the stage for a day long light snow event.
Update: Here are some snow totals in the region so far, reported by the National Weather Service and other sources.
Green Creek - 2.0 inches
Erma - 2.0 inches
Wildwood Crest - 1.8 inches
Villas - 1.8 inches
Cape May Harbor - 1.5 inches
Goshen - 1.3 inches
Eldora - 1.3 inches
Pleasantville (Press of Atlantic City Headquarters) -
Atlantic City International Airport - 0.3
Update:
I measured ~.4" in Pleasantville! Snow is having snow problem sticking to untreated surfaces. Here's why. #NJwx pic.twitter.com/RF1iSTUTQ2— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) February 1, 2019
New month, same temperatures. And this time, there's snow with it for our Friday.
First, I want to briefly recap Thursday morning. Low temperatures were in the single digits most everywhere in South Jersey, even at the shore. Woodbine and Eagleswood, at 4 degrees, took the top (bottom?) spot.
However, this didn’t hold a candle to the coldest place in the state: Tiny Walpack, nestled along the Delaware River in Sussex County, was negative 25 degrees!
Back to Friday morning. It’s plenty cold out there, and all of the cold-weather gear will be needed. Temperatures were in the teens, and actually rose overnight as cloud cover moved in.
This cloud cover, is from a stationary front and an Alberta Clipper that pass through on Friday. Believe it or not, it's another system, our third this season, where South Jersey sees snow, while the northern half of the state remains without a flake. So it's a snow day, but no major issues will be expected.
Light, scattered snow showers will take us through the morning. As you may have noticed, it's very dry out there Friday morning. That is preventing all of the snow from actually reaching the ground. We will need until the afternoon, to see the coverage of snow expand.
So, after 12 p.m., expect a steady, but light snow. With temperatures so much below freezing, the snow will be of the light, powdery variety. Easy to brush away and relatively easy to drive through.
The most snow will be seen south of the Atlantic City Expressway, closer to the stationary front. High temperatures for the day again struggle to rise above 20.
Snow will continue when schools let out and through the evening commute. Then, between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., it will end. First in places like Shiloh and last in places like Atlantic City. In terms of snowfall totals, between a coating to an inch will be expected north of the A.C. Expressway. To the south, upwards of 1.5 inches will be likely. Overall, a minor event, but one fitting for the frigid cold.
Clouds will hang around until about 10 p.m., when we clear out. Southwesterly winds prevent temperatures from fully bottoming out, but lows at 15-20 degrees will still wind up about 10 degrees below average.
The polar vortex then quickly gets out of the region, and temperatures will be free to rise.
This will lead into a comfortable weekend. Expect high temperatures Saturday to be in the low 40s under a mostly sunny sky. Low temperatures Saturday night will be around 30 on the mainland.
Look at the seven-day and you’ll see that will be exactly double Friday’s numbers. Fitting, as the 30-day coldest stretch of the year, on average, ends Saturday.
Sunday will continue to see warm air pump in. We’ll be in the upper 40s for the afternoon, with a mix of sun and clouds. If you’re heading to Super Bowl festivities, you’ll have no issues getting there or back.
