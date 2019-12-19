Similar to Thursday morning, Friday and Saturday mornings will be very chilly. However, unlike Thursday’s face-numbing cold day, Friday and Saturday will rebound quickly into seasonable territory, with milder weather into next week.
Temperatures Thursday morning will have quite the range. In Margate, Barnegat Light and the shore, we’ll be in the low 20s. The Garden State Parkway corridor will then drop into the mid-teens. Further inland, places well within the Pine Barrens will be a very frosty 10 degrees.
High pressure centered overhead will be the reason for this. The calmer wind, clear sky and low dew points remove the blanket needed to keep the region warm.
However, those same factors will also help heat temperatures fairly quickly. We should be above freezing in the late morning, and then high temperatures will be right around 40 degrees, just slightly below average for the year.
We’ll continue our big swings in temperature into Friday night. Temperatures will be in the 20s by 8 p.m. and the teens by 2 a.m. Saturday on the mainland. So bring the big jacket and a hat when going out. By Saturday morning, lows will be similar to Friday morning, just a touch milder.
A mix of sun and clouds will take us through Saturday, the winter solstice. As the shortest day of the year, our area will see between 9 hours, 20 minutes to 9 hours, 25 minutes of daylight. The sun will only crawl up to about 27.2 degrees high in the sky. That doesn’t give South Jersey much time to be heated up, but it’ll try its best anyways. Highs will be in the mid-40s, spot on seasonable.
A strong storm system will churn up in the Deep South, but it’ll have no impact on us Sunday.
Instead, we’ll have plentiful sunshine mixing with clouds, especially south of the Black Horse Pike. Winds go from southeast to west — relatively warmer wind directions — which will put us in the upper 40s.
A cold front will pass through on the first night of Hanukkah on Monday. Far removed from the parent low, which will ride through Quebec, there will not be much moisture with it.
So, we’ll see cloud cover but no rain or snow to speak of. Strong southwest to west winds will actually put temperatures right around 50 for the day.
A ridge of high pressure will build in from the south for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The result will be a mild holiday, with highs in the 48-53-degree range. A weak system may slide in from the Great Plains, but we’ll go with a dry forecast until the pattern can be more firmly nailed down.
