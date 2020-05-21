HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Earth Angels for Dementia is a 501(c3) non-profit that cares for caregivers of those impacted by dementia. When Covid-19 forced it to close its center in Mays Landing, the organization changed its focus to care for the caregivers of the community.
“Gratitude to Go was created to show appreciation, create convenience and provide free meals and services for our frontline heroes,” Earth Angels for Dementia CEO and co-founder Cheryl Caliri said.
“As part of our quest to provide services, Frito Lay generously donated a tractor trailer filled with a variety of single serving snacks to be distributed to healthcare workers, first responders and law enforcement personnel to thank them for their tireless efforts during this challenging time. We have so much gratitude for what they do, day in and day out to keep our communities safe and healthy.”
The truck, with 1002 cases of snacks, arrived at the William Davies Middle School in Mays Landing Tuesday morning. Scores of first responder vehicles from throughout Atlantic County then arrived to load up on the goodies, loaded on to their vehicles by a couple of dozen volunteers who had also unloaded the 6,263 pounds of products from the truck.
“What you saw today at Davies School is part of the Hamilton Experience,” Hamilton Township School Superintendent Frank Vogel said. “People helping people is engrained in the fabric of Hamilton Township. The school is a proud partner in our collective effort to come together as a community to do what is best for our families and first responders.”
Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler, and members of his department, volunteered to help load the vehicles. “I would like to thank Earth Angels for Dementia and Gratitude to Go, for reaching out to Frito-Lay and arranging the delivery of 1002 cases of Frito-Lay snacks to first responders, Sheriff Scheffler said. “Police, fire and EMS services from all over the county arrived and pulled up one at a time, while the many volunteers from Enlightened Solutions, Visiting Angels, Angelic Health, and the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office filled the trucks with snacks.”
"It is great to see Frito-Lay stepping up, supporting, and recognizing the front-line workers, and it's a privilege to be a part of this event that is giving back. They understand it's about the people."
“We are so grateful to our first responders as they help to keep us safe,” Caliri said before adding, “And Chip Chip Hooray for Frito Lay!”
