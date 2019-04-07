A solid Spring weekend will jump into a sniff of summer Monday before diving back down into our cool, but still comfortable, reality mid-week.
Early Monday morning, a warm front will lift north over the region. Rain showers will largely be out of here by 5 a.m. So, many of us will not need the rain gear heading to or from work.
March’s tug of war between the fading winter and the rising spring may send some people spinning.
After the warm front passes, we will go into the warm sector, meaning, we dry out and even brighten up a little bit. The sun will poke out at times during the day as a southwest wind blows in, with gusts in the 20s.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci heads up to Rutgers for our first in-person interview with Dave R…
Temperatures during the afternoon will likely range in the mid-70s for those west of the parkway and away from the Delaware Bay. It’ll be T-shirt weather and even shorts for some. The parkway corridor on east to the bays will range in the 65-70-degree range, with mid-60s at the shore. We’ll also have our first “humid” day of the year. Dew points will be around 60, enough to be noticed in the air. Sorry, hair.
A thunderstorm will be possible in this airmass during the afternoon. Like summertime thunderstorms, though, they will be low in coverage and most will wind up dry. It will be a very comfortable evening to be out and about. Leave the windows open. Shut them if you’ll be sleeping overnight, though. Another batch of rain will arrive from 1 to 5 a.m.
Tuesday will then see the clouds decrease during the morning. It will be another warm day. You’ll barely need an extra layer in the morning. Temperatures will start in the mid-50s at sunrise. Then we’ll rise up to the low 70s (low 60s at the shore) during the afternoon. If you have outdoor work, most, if not all of your day will be good. However, a cold front will pass. The potential for a rain shower will start around 7 p.m. The best potential for them, though, will be north of the White Horse Pike.
Any rain showers will end by the pre-dawn hours Wednesday. Then, we do snap back to realty in the temperature department for a near identical pair of days Wednesday and Thursday. Both mornings will start between 35-45 degrees. A mostly- to partly-sunny sky will be our order. Afternoons will reach into the upper 50s, spot-on seasonable for early April. The shores will get the sea breeze, keeping it a few degrees cooler.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.