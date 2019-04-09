A "quasi-stationary front" will be the main weather player for Tuesday as it snakes through South Jersey, separating the region into spring and summery weather.
As of 9 a.m., the rain showers has largely exited the region. There are areas of fog still to contend with, mainly at the shore, but this will break up by 10 a.m.
The story will be the temperatures for Tuesday. Ocean County early Tuesday morning were about 5 degrees colder than Monday morning. Cumberland County, meanwhile, is 5 degrees warmer than Monday morning. This means a large split in temperatures in the region. The quasi-stationary front, a front that only slowly moves, is the culprit. While we basked in the 70s and 80s, Boston had an east wind that kept temperatures in the 50s. We have a taste of that for Tuesday.
High temperatures will go from sweaters to t-shirts. Ocean County, north of the front, will be stuck in the 50s, with a raw east wind. Atlantic, Ocean and eastern Cumberland county will be in the upper 50s to 60s. The hot spot will be western Cumberland County, where the front will be last to move in, if it does at all. Expect low 70s for places like Bridgeton and Stow Creek. Quasi-stationary fronts, because of how they meander, are notorious for giving forecasters problems when it is near. Neither I nor Tuesday are any exceptions.
March’s tug of war between the fading winter and the rising spring may send some people spinning.
A few instability showers will fire up with a cold front from about 5 to 9 p.m. They won’t be everywhere, but you could bring an umbrella to be safe. After that, the sky will clear out. It will be a fairly comfortable evening, with temperatures falling through the 50s Overnight, lows will be in the low to mid-40s
We will then hang onto the southern edge of high pressure that will be located well north into Quebec on Wednesday and Thursday.
Wednesday will see morning sun mix with fair-weather afternoon clouds. On a northwest wind, highs will stay around seasonable, just on either side of 60s. It will be a chilly night and some frost will be possible on the mainland as we start Thursday with lows in the mid-30s.
Thursday will then see a bright blue sky as highs top out between in the low 50s at the shore and the upper 50s on the mainland. It will be sunny, but the strong mid-April sun will cut the chill.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci heads up to Rutgers for our first in-person interview with Dave R…
Then, we climb back up the thermometer Friday. A warm front will lift during day, bringing in a strong southwest breeze. Temperatures will respond accordingly, getting back into comfortable T-shirt weather.
A cold front will then push through sometime during the afternoon or evening, bringing rain.
At this time, it looks like it clears out early enough for a very mild and bright Saturday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.