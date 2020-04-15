If you have already planted, protect your plants and if you have not done so yet, wait a few days. A frost advisory will be in effect Thursday morning, with a freeze watch Friday morning.
Both the frost advisory and freeze watch are in effect for Cumberland County, as well as mainland Ocean and Atlantic counties. The frost advisory will be in effect from 1 to 9 a.m. Thursday. Meanwhile, the freeze warning will be in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Friday.
Low temperatures Thursday morning will touch 32 degrees in the Pine Barrens. Along the Garden State Parkway corridor, lows will be around 35 degrees. The shore, out of the advisory, will be in the upper 30s.
Friday morning, lows will creep slightly lower. Expect readings near 30 for a low temperature around sunrise Friday morning for the Pine Barrens. The Parkway corridor will be around 32, with the shore near 40.
Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
The reason for these low temperatures is radiational cooling. That is when the heat from the day escapes straight into outer space, not being reflected back down by clouds, mixed back down by winds or kept it its place by high dew points. Both Thursday and Friday mornings will have a mainly clear sky with low dew points, especially Friday. Winds will be slightly elevated from the southwest Thursday morning. There is the potential that temperatures stay above frost criteria here, especially in Cumberland county.
