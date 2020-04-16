Unprotected flowers or crops will be at risk of a frost or freeze for much of the mainland Friday morning. The chill will hold on for one more day Friday before a weekend with milder and mostly dry conditions.
Anywhere northwest of a line from Leesburg to Woodbine to Egg Harbor Township to Stafford Township will be at or below 32 degrees for a morning low temperatures. Those elsewhere on the mainland will be 32-35 degrees, with milder temperatures at the shore. For comparison sake, on Thursday morning, most spots in the Pine Barrens were at or below 35 degrees, with a 30 degree reading in Woodbin the bottom (top) spot.
We'll continue with northwesterly winds during the partly sunny morning. High pressure will still be working in from the colder northwest direction, but after 9 a.m. I believe our frost and freeze issues will be over.
Eventually, winds will turn to the south in the afternoon and that will make for a slightly warmer day than Thursday. Afternoon highs, with a cloudy sky, will be in the mid-50s, about 5 degrees below average. You'll still want the light jacket.
Temperatures will fall into the 40s Friday evening and then remain in the 40s all night long. A low pressure system moving in will develop rain, which should start between 1 and 3 a.m. Saturday.
Spotty showers will continue for the rest of the night and into Saturday morning. Rain will end between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., first up near the I-95 corridor and working its way toward the shore.
Destructive winds from a storm system ripped through South Jersey Monday, flattening a gas station structure in Egg Harbor Township, ripping of a Victorian home's roof in Cape May and causing widespread electrical outages.
The sunshine will quickly come out once the rain leaves. So, you'll have a few dry hours for a stroll around the neighborhood or a home project. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
Southwesterly winds will blow Sunday. That will pump in warmer air, highs will be 60-65 degrees, and more humid, as noted by the mostly cloudy day.
The reason for the warmer air will be because we'll be ahead of a cold front, which typically brings in warmer air, before the front slices through with the chill. However, to the south will be more impactful weather event for us.
A coastal storm still looks to roll off of the Carolina coast and pass near us. Wind and rain will be likely. As usual at this far out, it will be a question of the exact storm track. Whether it will be a day full of showers and gusts around 30 mph or a full day soaker with sustained winds up to 30 mph remains to be seen.
In terms of the coastal flooding, prepare for the nuisance, minor flood stage during the high tides. So move your cars if you live in the susceptible spots along the bays and do not drive through the salt water covered roadways.
After this point, expect rain for Tuesday and Thursday. However, both will be far from a washout and you'll enjoy sunshine during the mid-week period, too.
