Fugitive arrested in Pleasantville

MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man who failed to appear for a sentencing was arrested in Pleasantville on Monday, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced.
Shawn Smith, 26, was arrested by members of the FBI, the Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit, the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office and the Atlantic City Police Department.
Tyner said in a release Smith pleaded guilty in multiple cases, one of which included aggravated assault and weapons possession from a February 2017 shooting. Smith has also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled dangerous substance on three different indictments, according to a new release.
“Those convicted of criminal offenses in Atlantic County should understand that when judges are gracious enough to allow them to remain free pending sentencing, if they fail to show, they will be apprehended, and this office will argue for the maximum allowable sentence under the law and charge them with a separate charge of bail jumping," Tyner said.
Smith is in custody at the Atlantic County jail.
