It will be official. At 5:58 p.m. Wednesday, the sun will cross the equator on its journey northward and the spring equinox will arrive in South Jersey. A few hours later, a supermoon puts the whipped cream on top of that free cone or water ice you may receive.
Beggars can't be choosers came to my mind when writing this article. On one hand, our days have generally been filled with plenty of bright blue sunshine. On the other hand, temperatures, with the exception of last Friday (for some) have not hit spring fever levels. We will see a little bit of that, though, as we get through the seven-day forecast.
Temperatures on Wednesday will start a little on the cooler side. Expect low 20s out in Hammonton with around 32-degree weather on Long Beach Island. The clear sky and light winds will help promote quick cooling overnight, which was stunted at the shore due to the milder ocean water.
Throughout the day, it will be nice enough to take in a walk in the park, do some outdoor garden prep or outdoor work. High temperatures will be in the low 50s west of the Parkway. A gentle southeast wind will make the shores stay in the mid 40s, albeit with plenty of morning sun all around.
The afternoon will see a blanket of high clouds fill in overhead. We'll call it filtered sunshine and when 5:58 p.m. does come to pass, you'll still be able to see a little sun.
The clouds will then thicken Wednesday night. The full worm moon will occur just a few hours later and it will be a supermoon, meaning it appears slightly brighter and bigger than other full moons.
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the full worm moon name, which is the last full moon of March, comes from Native Americans because it occurs at a time of year when the ground is softening, and earthworm casts (worm manure) start to reappear.
Also, according to the almanac, the last time there was a full worm moon on the spring equinox was March 20, 1981! On that day at Atlantic City International Airport, it was 36 degrees for the high, 18 for the low and a trace of snow. Which do you prefer?
Then, Thursday is more in view and it's looking wetter. A cold front to the west will likely capture the energy of a coastal storm to the south and pull it in into the region. The low pressure will pass over or very near our area.
Rain looks to begin between 7 to 10 a.m. The rain will then continue all throughout the day as a stiff southeast wind blows around 15 mph. The rain does not look overly heavy, but it should be enough to cancel all outdoor work. The rain will end during the evening.
We will have to reintroduce coastal flooding back into the equation. Something, thankfully, we have not had to deal much with this March. Minor flood stage will be likely during both high tides, due to the full moon and the southeast wind. In minor flood stage, the ocean side roads stay water free, but the bayside block or two will have water on them. Move your cars if you need to and do not drive through flooded water, as it is salt water.
We will close out the workweek windy. Strong north to northwest winds will blow behind the storm. Gusts in the 40s will be likely. Once you go above 45 mph gusts, you start to entertain the idea of localized power outages and tree damage. This will come with a mostly cloudy sky.
We do not dive back into the winter chill, though. Highs will be around 50 degrees after a morning low around 40. A rain shower will not be ruled out, but I do not believe it will be a high enough risk to include it in the seven-day graphic.
Just 65 more days until the start of Memorial Day weekend!
