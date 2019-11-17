Pleasantville vs Camden

Pleasantville Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle Sr., left and Pleasantville police Chief Sean Riggin, right held a press conference after a shooting at Pleasantville vs Camden football game Pleasantville High School Friday Nov 15, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

PLEASANTVILLE — A GoFundMe page has been made to help the 10-year-old boy who was shot at the Pleasantville High School football game Friday night.

Three people were injured — including the 10-year-old and a 15-year-old — after shots were fired during the Central Jersey Group II high school football playoff game between Pleasantville and Camden.

Six men, mostly from Atlantic City, were arrested in connection with the shooting.

The crowdfunding page identifies the 10-year-boy as Micah, also known as “Dew,” and hopes to raise $10,000.

As of Sunday evening, just more than $8,000 was raised.

A short description on the page says that Micah is in critical condition and that the funds will go toward medical bills.

At a news conference Saturday, officials said they don’t know what led to the shooting but both the alleged shooter and one of the victims — the alleged target — have been charged.

“Put simply, this was not a Pleasantville problem that happened in Pleasantville,” police Chief Sean Riggin said. “This was a problem that came to us. ... This isn’t something that started here, but it is something that we’re going to finish.”

— CJ Fairfield

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments