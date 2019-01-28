EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP − Following the announcement of a temporary three-week re-opening of the federal government , workers at the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center breathed a sigh of relief – followed by deep uncertainty for the future.
“Three weeks … can you get back to normalcy? You know? Not knowing what’s going to happen after the three weeks,” said Lakeisha Bing, an information technology specialist at the center.
Of 1,420 employees at the research, development and testing facility, 971 were furloughed and 449 were considered essential and were working without pay, said Greg Martin, a spokesman for the FAA.
Those employees join the roughly 800,000 federal government employees nationwide impacted by the longest government shutdown in history – 35 days – which has now been put on hold.
On Monday, all were back to work, picking up the pieces of over a month of missed work, and wondering if they’d be back in the same boat in three weeks.
Bing, an employee at the center for 22 years, was picking up lunch at a nearby Wawa Monday afternoon with her coworker Debbie Raciti, also an IT specialist, who has worked at the center for 10 years. Both were furloughed and were relieved they would be paid for their missed work.
But Raciti said the missed time would throw off their project’s schedule.
“We’ve been working on a project for several years and now … it was just going into the testing phase and now we’re trying to adjust the schedule so we can deploy our product,” Raciti said.
Bob Challender, an IT specialist at the center and the president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 200 chapter, said the chapter represents between 310 and 330 employees at the center – of which approximately 50 percent were furloughed, and 50 percent were required to work without pay.
He expects at least 50 percent of back pay to be paid out by the end of the week.
There’s relief, of course, he said. But of all the shutdowns he can remember in his 30 years at the center, this one was by far the worst, he said, and has yet to be fully resolved.
“This was the most devastating, there’s no doubt about it,” Challender said.
Like Raciti, he noted that projects are in a kind of limbo until a clean end to the shutdown is announced.
“With just the 15 day temporary return, we can’t really effectively plan or schedule that work to begin,” Challender said. “People can write software, they can engineer hardware, but we can’t plan any trips to install anything in the field. Without a commitment for funds available beyond 15 days, a good part of our job – which is going to the field and installing new technology – can’t be planned.”
In a statement, the FAA said they are taking stock of issues related to the shutdown and addressing them.
“We are grateful for our many dedicated professionals and their service throughout the lapse of funding,” the statement reads. “Over the coming days and weeks, the agency will assess immediate post-shutdown needs, prioritize those needs, and deploy the appropriate resources to address those needs.”
Challender is concerned with the extent and length of the shutdown.
“For the people, I’m relieved they’re getting caught up,” he said. “For the FAA mission and the mission of the tech center, I’m deeply worried.”
Lori Connell, an IT specialist at the center for 25 years, said the missed time requires furloughed workers like her to play catch up.
“Uncertainty again. It’s kind of crazy because I don’t know where we stand now,” Connell said. “We just came back today; we have a lot of stuff at work to regroup and get everything back together where everything was halted basically. So to get all our programs up and running it’s gonna take more than three weeks.”
She doesn’t trust that they won’t be back in the same situation come three weeks from now, and plans to squirrel away her back pay.
“Now I’m really tightening what I spend. Who knows?” she said. “I’m telling you: I’m gonna take those two paychecks and just pay minimum on my bills.”
