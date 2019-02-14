ATLANTIC CITY — Sister Jean's Kitchen, the charitable food assistance program that was evicted from an unsafe building last week by city officials, still does not have a home or a clear idea of where it might go.
The Rev. John Scotland, executive director of Friends of Sister Jean Webster Inc., the non-profit which operated the kitchen inside the Victory First Presbyterian Church at Pennsylvania and Pacific avenues, said his organization is still working with city and state officials on a long-term solution. The charity was forced to vacate on Feb. 7.
"We are still making progress on relocating," he said Thursday.
Scotland did not provide any details as to what was discussed during a meeting on Feb. 6 at City Hall with representatives from Atlantic City, the state Department of Community Affairs and the Atlantic City Initiative Project Office. But, he said it was made clear that a proposed move to the former St. Monica's Catholic Church was not going to happen because Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. was "adamantly opposed" to the idea.
"As the Mayor of this great city, I am responsible for the safety and well-being of our community," Gilliam said in a statement Thursday. "The relocation of Sister Jean's to St. Monica's presents a challenge due to Sister Jean's not monitoring who they feed. This exposes the children that attend school and participate in recreation programs at the Boys & Girls Club (of Atlantic City) to unknown elements that are not safe. As stated before, we support Sister Jean's and we are all working to find a location that works for all of us."
The charity purchased St. Monica's on N. Pennsylvania Avenue in August 2017 after the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority authorized $1 million in funding to assist with outfitting the new location, which needed rehabilitation post-Superstorm Sandy as well as disability upgrades. The cost to turn St. Monica's into an operational soup kitchen exceeded CRDA's allocation. The funding has since expired, authority officials said.
According to county records, the charity purchased three lots from the Parish of St. Monica for $246,000, which required the use of "limited reserve funds" and taking out a "substantial mortgage loan," Scotland wrote in a letter to supporters last week.
The Atlantic City Rescue Mission, located just outside of the city's Tourism District behind the Convention Center, will receive financial support from CRDA to account for the influx of hungry, according to a DCA spokesperson.
CRDA officials were unsure of how long that effort would continue or how much it would ultimately cost. A call left with the Rescue Mission Thursday was not returned.
Sister Jean's served approximately 300 meals per day, Monday through Friday. Officials with the Rescue Mission said they have the capacity to serve up to 800 daily meals if necessary.
