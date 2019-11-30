Question: I own a 12-inch-high, 1966 G.I. Joe Green Beret 536 action figure won at a boardwalk auction by a member of our family years ago. It is in excellent condition, new in its box, and I would like to sell it. Anything you can tell me about the figure including its present worth will be very helpful. — G.R., Vineland
Answer: You are the fortunate owner of one of the G.I. Joe action figures produced by the American toy and board game maker Hasbro Toy Company in the mid-1960s.
Founded in 1923 in Providence, Rhode Island, by brothers Henry, Hittel and Herman Hassenfeld, the firm sold textile remnants at first but began producing school supplies and toys, including the first doctor and nurse kits, in the 1940s.
Eventually known worldwide for its popular products such as Play-Doh, Mr. Potato Head, Playskool, Sesame Street and numerous board games, Hasbro launched G.I. Joe, the world’s first action figure, in 1964.
Originally developed in 1963 by American licensing agent, Stan Weston, the military action figures were later licensed to Hasbro for $100,000, and a patent was granted in 1966 for G.I. Joe, “America’s movable fighting man.”
Initially offered as 12-inch-high representatives of the four branches of U.S. armed forces were G.I. Joe action-figure soldiers, sailors, marines and pilots. Nurses soon were added.
By 1976, manufacture of the large 12-inch figures ended while smaller G.I. Joe soldiers and adventurers were licensed worldwide. Over the years, the hero continues to be represented in books, comics, record sets, movies, TV and video games.
This year, a 1966 new-in-box GI Joe Green Beret 536 fetched $5,000.
Question: I recently helped a cousin clean out our late elderly aunt’s attic prior to putting her house up for sale. Although most of the items were “pitchable” one in excellent condition caught my eye. Packed in a box labeled “Westmoreland Fairy Lamp” is a two-piece milky, pale green glass candle holder — a base with matching top cover — decorated with tiny hand-painted flowers. It is 6 inches wide and has an intertwined “WG” mark on its bottom. We hope you can provide some data, details and possible value about this attic find. — R.G., Stone Harbor
Answer: Your two-piece pale green, milk custard glass Fairy-Lamp candle holder with matching top and bottom pieces, was made by the Westmoreland Glass Company, founded in 1889 by brothers George and Charles West at Grapeville, Pennsylvania.
Originally engaged in the production of glass mustard jars and candy containers, the firm soon was offering an extensive line of pressed glass tableware.
From 1908, satin, carnival and custard glass novelties, pattern glass, hand decorated and cut glass items were produced by Westmoreland. During the 1920s and 1930s, the firm’s high quality, hand-decorated glass was extremely popular.
However, following the company’s very successful introduction of milk glass in the 1940s, production was almost limited to that well-received line for many years. In 1946, Westmoreland began using the company’s ‘WG” intertwined mark on most of its glassware.
Westmoreland was sold in 1980 and went out of business in 1984.
Prices paid this year for many Westmoreland pale green, milk, custard style glass candle holder fairy lamps have ranged from $30 to $40, and one like yours was recently purchased for $32.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
