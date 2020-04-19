GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The 2020 municipal budget was introduced on Feb. 25 at a time that now seems like a completely different world.
The $28.3 million municipal budget was introduced before the first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus in this state was announced on March 4 and before Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency and a public health emergency on March 9.
There are some township residents that will not have as much money this year as they did last year because of the governor’s stay-at-home order.
Municipal taxes are due May 1, and the seven Township Council members — three Democrats, three Republicans and one unaffiliated member — last week unanimously approved a budget that reduced the municipal property tax rate for the sixth straight year.
“Galloway is in good shape financially. The necessary decisions were made a few years ago,” said Mayor Jim Gorman, a Democrat, who added the savings is minimal, and next year, the municipality will face real issues.
The budget is supported by a $16.8 million tax levy. The municipal tax rate is 61.5 cents per $100 assessed value, down from 61.7 cents the year before.
A homeowner with a property valued at $200,000 will see a reduction of $4 in their annual tax bill, said Chris Johansen, the township manager, previously.
Township municipal taxes are 20% of a homeowner’s tax bill, Johansen said.
A $14 million increase in the township’s assessed value helped the council decrease the municipal tax rate even though the municipal budget increased from $27.8 million last year to $28.3 million this year. The township was last reassesed in 2014.
Former Mayor Anthony J. Coppola, a Republican, said keeping taxes should always be the mission because Atlantic County is still high on the list of counties in the country with the most foreclosures.
“New Jersey is one of the most heavily taxed states in the nation. People need a break,” Coppola said. “We have been hoping for the best and planning for the worst for the last eight years.”
Coppola said the township’s newest budget is great partly because it allowed for the hiring of two new police officers without raising taxes.
Before the township council passed the municipal budget on April 14 during its regular meeting, there was an amendment to increase one revenue item by about $4,000, which was state aid known as the Garden State Trust, and decrease a revenue by about $4,000, which was receipts for delinquent taxes, Johansen said.
There was no change to appropriations or no change to total revenue, said Johansen, who added the revenue increases and decreases offset each other.
