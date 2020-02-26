GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Democrats and Republicans on Township Council have had difficulty agreeing on certain issues lately, but most of them agree council members need to stay at meetings to listen to the public.
Councilman Robert Maldonado announced at the start of Tuesday’s meeting he would not stay for the public comment period. He said the comments represented a hostile work environment for him and left early.
Efforts to reach Maldonado for comment were unsuccessful.
The six remaining council members — three Republicans and three Democrats — voted to censure their colleague for his action.
Councilman Tony DiPietro, a Republican, made the motion to censure Maldonado because he did not want a precedent established that other or future council members would follow.
“The last thing I want to show is a council of seven members that don’t work together,” DiPietro said. “Going forward, all council members need to pull together and do what is in the best interest of the township.”
Maldonado, who was elected to the council as a Republican, has been under scrutiny since he joined the Democrats at the Jan. 2 reorganization meeting in electing two Democrats, Jim Gorman and Mary Crawford, as mayor and deputy mayor, respectively, instead of Republicans.
Maldonado has said he was a registered Republican but last year officially switched his status to unaffiliated.
Crawford said she has not approved of the attacks Maldonado has received on his character and as a person during council meetings the past two months, but he does need to stay for the entire meeting.
“I don’t think it’s proper to leave and not listen to what people have to say,” Crawford said.
Gorman also expressed disappointment in Maldonado leaving early.
“I really didn’t want to do it,” said Gorman about voting for the censure. “It’s been a difficult time for him.”
Unlike Maldonado, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, has been praised for switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, Gorman said.
Tuesday was not a packed house like the previous two council meetings, Crawford said. There were questions about the budget and speeding on Great Creek Road during the public comment portion, she said.
The censure vote does not affect Maldonado’s status on the council, township attorney Albert K. Marmero said.
A written resolution of the censure language will be distributed to all seven council members, including Maldonado, Marmero said. The members asked Marmero to do further research into what it means to be in attendance during a council meeting.
A petition drive to recall Maldonado is taking place based on his vote to remove Tony Coppola as mayor and allegations he used his office for personal gain and benefited from public funds.
Galloway Republican Club President Christopher Coleman, one of the three leaders of the Committee to Recall Robert Maldonado, put out a news release Tuesday night about Maldonado walking out of the meeting and being censured. He said he received a total of 70 phone calls and text messages about it Wednesday morning.
The committee has until July 19 to collect 6,528 signatures to put Maldonado’s recall on the ballot in November, Coleman said. The committee has 1,057 signatures as of Wednesday and is ahead of schedule, he said.
“People are irritated,” Coleman said.
