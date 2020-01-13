A group of Galloway Township Republican leaders rescinded their endorsement of David Richter in the second Congressional District race, and came out strongly Monday for the re-election of Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.
“Congressman Van Drew is a proven conservative who has a long and distinguished record of fighting for South Jersey families," said the Galloway statement, provided by Van Drew campaign manager Ron Filan. "We are grateful that Congressman Van Drew is fighting to defend President Trump at every turn and we are honored to endorse him for re-election to the US House of representatives.”
It happened a day after Atlantic County Republican Chairman Keith Davis sent an email to county GOP leaders critical of comments by Richter in the media, and asking them to reconsider their endorsements of Richter.
"I commend Galloway Township for their leadership. I'm glad they are following my lead," Davis said Monday.
The statement was signed by Galloway Municipal Chairwoman Terry Lucarelli, Freeholder Rich Dase, former Mayor and Councilman Tony Coppola, former Deputy Mayor and Councilman Rich Clute, Councilman Tony DiPietro, former Mayor Don Purdy, and Township Republican League President Chris Coleman. Many of the signers had previously endorsed Richter, a longtime Princeton resident who recently moved to Avalon, where he has long spent summers.
Richter is standing firm in challenging Van Drew, and fought back Monday against accusations of being critical of President Donald Trump over Trump's endorsement of Van Drew.
Trump endorsed Van Drew in a December Oval Office event, during which Van Drew announced his party change from Republican to Democrat.
In an e-mail to Atlantic County GOP Chairman Keith Davis on Monday, Richter accused Davis of misrepresenting his comments to the media in an email to county GOP leaders. Richter said Davis accused him of 'name-calling on CNN,' which Richter denied.
"Both the video and the transcript of my CNN interview are available on the web and confirm this. Second, I didn’t 'question President Trump’s motivations' in endorsing Jeff Van Drew during my interview with The New York Times. I simply stated the fact that Van Drew’s party-flipping and the endorsement that came with it was 'in the best interest of Donald Trump,' i.e. it was a positive event for the President and his re-election campaign, especially coming as it did in the middle of the House’s impeachment vote."
Richter said every Republican he knows has acknowledged that as a fact, "but you seem to believe that when I say it, it is somehow a negative comment on the President. It was not any such thing. I have consistently supported the President and his re-election efforts and will continue to do so."
In Cape May County, Republican Chairman Marcus Karavan and others said Monday in a press release they will follow Trump's lead in supporting Van Drew.
“We now have an incumbent, Republican Congressman, endorsed by our Republican President,” Karavan said. “I plan to to follow our President’s lead and work hard to reelect Rep. Van Drew to the US Congress.”
He said all five members of the Board of Chosen Freeholders, Sheriff Robert Nolan and County Clerk Rita Fulginiti "have welcomed Van Drew to the fold and pledged to support his re-election."
“No matter his position or party, Jeff has looked to do good work and put politics aside,” Thornton said of his experience with Van Drew over the years, even as a Democratic lawmker. “We have joked with him for years about crossing over and joining the party of common sense. Any past differences pale in comparison to the good work we can now accomplish as partners.”
The release said endorsements are forthcoming from local Republicans, and are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
“Despite some past political differences, we have always been able to work with Jeff, when it comes to helping the folks we represent,” Lower Township Mayor and Assemblyman-Elect Erik Simonsen said. “A united front of hard-working Republican leaders from top to bottom in our county will be critical if we are to truly push back against the progressive insanity that has infested the Democrat party, both in Trenton and Washington, DC.”
“Politically, we have battled Jeff Van Drew in the past, but every election is about the future,” said Middle Township Mayor and CapeGOP Second Vice-Chair Tim Donohue. “In speaking with the Congressman and his staff, I believe our visions for our county, state and country are very much aligned. On the issues that affect our quality of life locally and the principles that are most important to our voters, we stand on common ground.”
In the written statement, Van Drew said after a year in Congress, "it became clear to me that the radical agenda of the far-left elements that now control the Democrat party is inflicting real damage on our country."
He said his "views and vision for a better America are in line with President Trump’s plans to make America great again.”
In his email to Davis, Richter also said Van Drew had admitted that he was only against the impeachment effort because he thought it would fail and thus ensure the President’s re-election, in a story in The Daily Beast.
However, Van Drew has consistently told The Press of Atlantic City that he opposed the impeachment because he did not believe Trump had done anything that rose to an impeachable offense; that he felt there was no more serious action Congress can take than to remove a sitting president, other than going to war; and that it should be up to voters in less than a year to make their own decision about whether Trump should stay in office.
Van Drew has also said the impeachment had no chance of passing the Senate, but he never represented that as his main reason to oppose impeachment in many interviews with The Press.
"I realize that President Trump has made his endorsement, but Republican voters in the Second District deserve a choice," Richter wrote. "As Chairman of the Atlantic County Republican Committee ... you have an obligation to run a fair and impartial convention and endorsement process."
Richter said Davis's efforts attacks, "trying to strong-arm my supporters into abandoning my campaign, and attempting to clear the field and deny Republican voters their choice at the ballot box is a violation of that obligation."
There are two other Republicans in the primary, Egg Harbor Township's Brian Fitzherbert, who has received many local endorsements; and Bob Patterson, of Haddonfield and Ocean City.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.