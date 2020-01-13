A group of Galloway Township Republican leaders rescinded their endorsement of David Richter in the second Congressional District race, and came out strongly Monday for the re-election of Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.
“Congressman Van Drew is a proven conservative who has a long and distinguished record of fighting for South Jersey families," said the Galloway statement, provided by Van Drew campaign manager Ron Filan. "We are grateful that Congressman Van Drew is fighting to defend President (Donald) Trump at every turn and we are honored to endorse him for re-election to the US House of representatives.”
It happened a day after Atlantic County Republican Chairman Keith Davis sent an email to county GOP leaders critical of Richter's comments about Trump and Van Drew in the media, and asking them to reconsider their endorsements of Richter.
"I commend Galloway Township for their leadership. I'm glad they are following my lead," Davis said Monday.
The statement of support for Van Drew was signed by Galloway Municipal Chairwoman Terry Lucarelli, Freeholder Rich Dase, former Mayor and Councilman Tony Coppola, former Deputy Mayor and Councilman Rich Clute, Councilman Tony DiPietro, former Mayor Don Purdy, and Township Republican League President Chris Coleman. Many of the signers had previously endorsed Richter, a longtime Princeton resident who recently moved to Avalon, where he has long spent summers.
Richter is standing firm in challenging Van Drew, and fought back Monday against accusations of being critical of Trump over his endorsement of Van Drew in a December Oval Office event, where Van Drew announced his party switch to Republican.
In a Monday e-mail to Davis, Richter accused him of misrepresenting his comments to the media.
Richter said Davis accused him of 'name-calling on CNN,' which Richter denied.
"Both the video and the transcript of my CNN interview are available on the web and confirm this. Second, I didn’t 'question President Trump’s motivations' in endorsing Jeff Van Drew during my interview with The New York Times. I simply stated the fact that Van Drew’s party-flipping and the endorsement that came with it was 'in the best interest of Donald Trump,' i.e. it was a positive event for the President and his re-election campaign, especially coming as it did in the middle of the House’s impeachment vote," Ritcher said
He said he has "consistently supported the President and his re-election efforts and will continue to do so."
But Davis said his concerns about Richter go deeper, citing Richter calling Van Drew "a weasel" for switching parties in an interview with The Press of Atlantic City.
"My concern has always been his immediate reaction was to refer to him as a weasel. That's wrong and he owes Congressman Van Drew an apology for that," Davis said. "Then he goes on CNN and an interview with the New York Times -- two media sources very much anti Republican -- and expects to be treated fairly. He gives them fodder to go after a fellow Republican, which is not healthy to the party. That's not going to put us into a better position to be stronger going into this November."
In Cape May County, Republican Chairman Marcus Karavan and others said Monday in a press release they will follow Trump's lead in supporting Van Drew.
“We now have an incumbent, Republican Congressman, endorsed by our Republican President,” Karavan said. “I plan to to follow our President’s lead and work hard to reelect Rep. Van Drew to the US Congress.”
Karavan said all five members of the Board of Chosen Freeholders, Sheriff Robert Nolan and County Clerk Rita Fulginiti "have welcomed Van Drew to the fold and pledged to support his re-election."
“No matter his position or party, Jeff has looked to do good work and put politics aside,” Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton said of his experience with Van Drew over the years. “We have joked with him for years about crossing over and joining the party of common sense. Any past differences pale in comparison to the good work we can now accomplish as partners.”
The release said endorsements are forthcoming from local Cape May County Republicans.
“Despite some past political differences, we have always been able to work with Jeff, when it comes to helping the folks we represent,” Lower Township Mayor and Assemblyman-Elect Erik Simonsen said. “A united front of hard-working Republican leaders from top to bottom in our county will be critical if we are to truly push back against the progressive insanity that has infested the Democrat party, both in Trenton and Washington, DC.”
“Politically, we have battled Jeff Van Drew in the past, but every election is about the future,” said Middle Township Mayor and CapeGOP Second Vice-Chair Tim Donohue. “On the issues that affect our quality of life locally and the principles that are most important to our voters, we stand on common ground.”
"I realize that President Trump has made his endorsement, but Republican voters in the Second District deserve a choice," Richter wrote. "As Chairman of the Atlantic County Republican Committee ... you have an obligation to run a fair and impartial convention and endorsement process."
There are also two other Republicans in the primary, Egg Harbor Township's Brian Fitzherbert, who has received many local endorsements; and Bob Patterson, of Haddonfield and Ocean City.
Davis said the convention will remain open to all and fair, but "as a party leader I can't stand idly by and allow someone to malign the record of a sitting Republican congressman, particularly when the facts (Richter) is putting out there are not accurate," he said of Richter's statements that Van Drew is a liberal. "Maybe next time should talk to the Washington Times, not the New York Times."
