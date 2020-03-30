GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A 26-year-old township resident suffered serious injuries to her torso and legs after she was hit by a vehicle Thursday in a hit-and-run accident, police said.
Hannah Wakeley, 26, was struck while jogging at North Leipzig Avenue and Moss Mill Road by a vehicle that fled the scene, police said in a news release. An anonymous source provided the information to the police, the department said.
Police found both the vehicle and a suspect Saturday, police said. Justin Sacchinelli, 30, of Galloway, was charged by Officer Richard Gorneau with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision resulting in serious bodily injuries, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and numerous motor vehicle violations.
Sacchinelli was released on a summons pending court.
