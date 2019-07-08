GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A township man was arrested after he drove away from police in a stolen car, police said.
Officers arrived at Mohave Drive at 6:32 p.m. July 2 after receiving complaints about an erratic driver. Police were also told the occupants of the car were harassing residents.
The car was at East Jimmie Leeds Road and East Ridgewood Avenue with "fictitious registration plates," police said.
When officers attempted to pull the car over, it took off, driving south on South New York Road. Officers followed but abandoned the pursuit "due to the risk to the public."
The car and suspects were located in Atlantic City and it was determined the car was stolen in the city.
Joseph Martinez, 22, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with eluding police, receiving stolen property, obstructing the administration of the law and numerous traffic offenses, which were placed on a summons.
Martinez was in the Atlantic County jail on unrelated warrants.
The Atlantic County Sheriff's Office Warrants Task Force and the Atlantic City Police Department assisted in the investigation.
