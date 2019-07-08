GALLOWAY — A Galloway man was arrested after police say he drove a stolen car away from police responding to reports of him driving erratically.
Police arrived at Mohave Drive at 6:32 p.m. on July 2 for an erratic driver complaint. Police were also informed the occupants of the car were harassing residents.
The car was located at the intersection of E. Jimmie Leeds Road and E. Ridgewood Avenue with "fictitious registration plates."
When officers attempted to pull the car over, it took off, driving southbound on South New York Road. Officers followed but abandoned the pursuit "due to the risk to the public."
The car and suspects were located in Atlantic City and it was determined the car was stolen in the city.
Joseph Martinez, 22, of Galloway, was arrested and charged with eluding police, receiving stolen property, obstructing the administration of the law, and "numerous" traffic offenses which were placed on a summons.
Martinez is being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility on unrelated warrants.
The Atlantic County Sheriff's Office Warrants Task Force and the Atlantic City Police Department assisted in the investigation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.