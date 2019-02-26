GALLOWAY – Galloway man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking into a detached garage on Feb. 20 and stealing around $2000 in tools, Galloway Township police said.
Police say Michael R. Williams, 30, of Galloway, confessed to burglary and theft in a statement to detectives Tuesday.
A homeowner on S. Genoa Avenue last week reported that their locked garage was broken into and several Snap-On tools were taken, including two leaf blowers. A neighbor found the leaf blowers in the woods near the home the next day.
The other tools, an investigation showed, were pawned by Williams.
Williams was released, the charges against him placed on a summons.
