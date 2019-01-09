ATLANTIC CITY — A Galloway man is facing up to 30 years in state prison after pleaded guilty to killing his father in April 2015, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced Wednesday.
James Sopuch Jr., 33, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the killing of father, James Sopuch Sr., 60. He now faces a possible 30 year sentence in New Jersey state prison.
Just after 10 p.m., on April 25, 2015, officers found Sopuch Sr., dead inside the Trotters Lane home he shared with his son. An investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and Galloway police led to Sopuch Jr.'s arrest the following day. At the time, he was charged with aggravated assault.
An autopsy revealed Sopuch Sr., died of blunt-force trauma to the head and the death was ruled a homicide. Evidence determined the son brutally beat his father to death with two baseball bats, the prosecutor's office said.
“We may never know the secrets of this family that remain behind closed doors," Tyner said in a statement, "however, family violence continues to contribute to sad, tragic incidents that rip apart the fabric of our community. As a result, the Sopuch family was decimated by alcohol and domestic violence, at the hands of James Sopuch, Jr.”
Sopuch Jr., is scheduled to be sentenced on April 12.
