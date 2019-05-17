TRENTON — A Galloway man was sentenced to 13 years in state prison Friday on drug-dealing charges stemming from arrests in November 2017 and December 2018, according to the Office of the Attorney General Division of Criminal Justice.
Bryan Martinez, 29, was pulled over on Nov. 29, 2017 by Galloway police after they obtained a search warrant related to information that he was dealing drugs out of his home. Officers found more than $3,500 in cash on Martinez and $45,000 in his car. Officers also found small amounts of heroin and cocaine, plus a .38 Special revolver, which he was barred from possessing because of prior drug convictions.
On Dec. 6 last year, Martinez blew a stop sign in Port Republic and State Police pulled him over, smelling burnt marijuana in the vehicle and placing him under arrest. A search of the car found 10 ounces of cocaine in a "hidden compartment" near the steering wheel.
In March, Martinez pleaded guilty to charges in both cases.
He pleaded guilty to a first-degree charge of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute stemming from his December 2018 arrest, and was sentenced to 13 years in prison Friday, including 6 and a half years without parole.
Martinez pleaded guilty to second degree charges of "certain persons not to have weapons" and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute stemming from his November 2017 arrest. For the cocaine charge, Martinez was sentenced to seven years Friday, including three years without parole. For the gun charges, he was sentenced to seven years, including five without parole. Those charges will run concurrently with each other and with the sentence stemming from the December 2018 arrest.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.