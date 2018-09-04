GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – The intersection of S. New York Road and E. Brook Lane was closed for over three hours after a motorcycle struck a sign and utility pole Tuesday morning, according to police.
James Ireland, 36, of Galloway, was driving his 1997 Kawasaki motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway and struck the pole, police said.
The Galloway Township Ambulance Squad, AtlantiCare Medics and the Bayview Volunteer Fire Company all assisted with the accident.
Ireland was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division and is in critical condition.
