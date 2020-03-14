GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A motorcyclist was hit by an SUV on Friday, police said.
Richard K. Murray, 54, of Galloway, was heading east on Smithville Boulevard, coming from Route 9, when he was hit by Angela W. Guedes, of Little Egg Harbor Township, who failed to yield to Murray at a stop sign on Quail Hill Boulevard, police said in a news release. Guedes struck the left side of Murray's motorcycle with the front of her vehicle.
Murray was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for serious injuries to his left leg, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the accident can call Officer Nick Stewart at 609-652-3705, ext. 5107, or Officer Ron Gorneau at 609-652-3705, ext. 5095.
