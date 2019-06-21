GALLOWAY — A police officer shot and killed a wounded deer found on the roadside Thursday morning, according to Galloway Police Department spokesman Lt. Christopher McGinty.
The officer, who is described as "a veteran police supervisor," responded to Cologne Avenue and W. Herschel Street around 9:08 a.m. Thursday and found a wounded deer that "appeared to be sick or injured, possibly struck by a motor vehicle."
After observing the deer "for a period of time," the officer determined the condition of the animal had worsened and it was laboring to breathe.
The officer then shot the deer to "humanely euthanize the deer to alleviate any further suffering."
The Department said the officer used sound judgment and did not violate any department policies.
"The NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife was contacted and after consultation advised the officer acted humanely in response to an obviously sick or injured, wild animal," McGinty said.
