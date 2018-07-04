Fourth of July parade in Galloway
The Fourth of July is celebrated in Smithville, Galloway Township, with the largest parade in the state. Thousands of spectators lined the streets surrounding Historic Smithville on Wednesday for the community event. Wednesday, July 4

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

We have a very red, white and blue edition of On The Road. Photographer Erin Grugan and I come to you from Galloway, which is home to the largest 4th of July parade and the largest town by area in the state. Learn from Mayor Tony Coppola, Jr. as to why this Atlantic County community is a South Jersey Special, plus get the fireworks and 7-day forecast.

GALLERY: Smithville Fourth of July Parade

Smithville held its Fourth of July parade Wed., July 4, 2018.

