We have a very red, white and blue edition of On The Road. Photographer Erin Grugan and I come to you from Galloway, which is home to the largest 4th of July parade and the largest town by area in the state. Learn from Mayor Tony Coppola, Jr. as to why this Atlantic County community is a South Jersey Special, plus get the fireworks and 7-day forecast.
Galloway: On The Road
We have a very red, white and blue edition of On The Road. Photographer Erin Grugan and I come to you from Galloway, which is home to the largest 4th of July parade and the largest town by area in the state. Learn from Mayor Tony Coppola, Jr. as to why this Atlantic County community is a South Jersey Special, plus get the fireworks and 7-day forecast.