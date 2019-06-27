Galloway Township Police Department
File

The Galloway Township Police Department identified 21-year-old Jon Liguori of Pennsylvania, as the driver involved in a fatal crash Monday afternoon.

Liguori was a student at Stockton University going to enter his senior year and a player on the lacrosse team, Diane D'Amico, a spokesperson for the University confirmed.

"We send our condolences to the family. This is a real tragedy," D'Amico said.

Liguori struck a utility pole on Wrangelboro Rd. at Walden Way Monday around 3 p.m. 

When officers arrived, the 2002 Saturn was engulfed in flames with the driver still inside, police said.

Officers and two citizens attempted to fight the fire and rescue Liguori, but their efforts were unsuccessful, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wrangleboro Road was shut down for about three hours while first responders investigated, police said.

Contact: 609-272-7239

aauble@pressofac.com

Twitter @AublePressofAC

Staff Writer

I report breaking news and cover the local stories at the Press's digital desk. I grew up in South Jersey and graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2017 with a degree in English.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments