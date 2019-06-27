The Galloway Township Police Department identified 21-year-old Jon Liguori of Pennsylvania, as the driver involved in a fatal crash Monday afternoon.
Liguori was a student at Stockton University going to enter his senior year and a player on the lacrosse team, Diane D'Amico, a spokesperson for the University confirmed.
"We send our condolences to the family. This is a real tragedy," D'Amico said.
Liguori struck a utility pole on Wrangelboro Rd. at Walden Way Monday around 3 p.m.
When officers arrived, the 2002 Saturn was engulfed in flames with the driver still inside, police said.
Officers and two citizens attempted to fight the fire and rescue Liguori, but their efforts were unsuccessful, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wrangleboro Road was shut down for about three hours while first responders investigated, police said.
