On May 10th 2018, behind the Galloway Twp. Hall in the municipel complex, a new basketball court is almost completed, replacing the skate park which had fallen into disrepair. Township Manager Chris Johansen
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Township Council introduced a $28.3 million budget last week that is expected to reduce the tax rate for the sixth year in a row.
The seven-member council will hold a public hearing and final vote on the budget March 24 at the Municipal Complex on Jimmie Leeds Road.
The budget is supported by a $16.8 million tax levy, Township Administrator Chris Johansen said. The municipal tax rate is proposed to be 61.5 cents per $100 of assessed value, down from 61.7 cents the year before, he said. Township municipal taxes are 20% of a homeowner's tax bill, he said.
A $6 million increase in the township's assessed value helped the council unanimously introduce a budget that decreased the municipal tax rate for the sixth straight year even though the municipal budget increased from $27.8 million last year to a proposed $28.3 million this year.
Johansen said the township has been able to do this because its ratable increase has been accompanied by long-term financial planning, allowing it to control expenses, maximize revenues and manage debt.
"Part of the issue is a few years back, we had to make some tough decisions and live within our means, and we've been doing that since," Mayor Jim Gorman said.
The township is expecting the same amount of state aid as last year and will carry the same amount of surplus, Johansen said.
The amount of money the township receives from local revenues — interest on investments, interest on delinquent taxes, court fees, mercantile licenses, etc. — increased by $170,000, he said.
On the expense side of the budget, the township plans to hire two new police officers, which will bring the total number of full-time sworn officers to 61. The township also plans to add a laborer and a second information technology professional.
" For the most part, this budget is based on some financial policies that have been in place for a while. We are not changing things. We are doing the same stuff. The secret sauce is still being used," Johansen said.
The township is also increasing its budget by $50,000 to foreclose on outstanding municipal liens, Johansen said.
A decrease in long-term debt principal of $580,000 is being used to make an aggressive pay-down of outstanding short-term notes, Johansen said. The township will be long-term debt free by 2023, he said.
Even though there have been battles in recent weeks between elected Democrats and elected Republicans on the Township Council, Tony DiPietro, a Republican, said he has heard no complaints about the budget since it was introduced Feb. 25.
"That budget is the result of many years of planning and hard choices made before I was on the council," said DiPietro, who has seen a municipal tax rate decrease every year since he was elected in 2015.
