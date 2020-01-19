SMITHVILLE — Gladys Lane pays to have her trash picked up through the fees collected by the Smithville Community Association and the ones levied by her specific development, the Quail Hollow Homeowners Association.
A feasibility study on municipal trash pickup is currently being worked on and may be delivered to the township's trash committee in March, said Township Administrator Chris Johansen.
No matter how much Lane, 49, pays for trash pickup, she could never have curbside collection because her street is too narrow for a trash truck to maneuver in front of her door.
Over the decades, Lane had her trash dealt with in several ways in the variety of places where she lived.
Lane rented in Absecon and Pleasantville when the municipality handles the garbage. She had a house in Egg Harbor Township where the government takes care of the trash. She lived in Delaware where she had to hire a private company, Waste Management, to haul away what she was done with.
"My concern is taxes. Is that going to raise our taxes because I already pay for it, so if they raise my taxes, it is going to be inconvenient for me," Lane said. "I would like to find out more information."
Jim Gorman, a Democrat, who became the new mayor of the township this month, said the feasibility of the local government being responsible for trash pickup was one of the first things he wanted look into when he took over the leadership of the municipality.
"If it is feasible, I think it would be good for Galloway," Gorman said.
Since 1984, Melanie Rice has been living in Galloway Township, but she bought her house in 1997.
Originally, Rice hired private contractor Waste Management to handle her trash, but at least five years ago, she switched to EarthTech Contracting, Inc. based out of Woodbine, which was recently acquired by Gold Medal Environmental, who has corporate offices in Sewell, Gloucester County.
Rice decided to live in the township because at the time she bought her house, the same amount of money could buy a larger home than on Absecon island. She pays $105 monthly to have her trash dealt with.
"Most townships provide trash removal. My preference would be to pay a tax," said Rice, who already receives less services than some other township homeowners because she does not have children in the school system.
Anthony Coppola, a Republican, had been the township's mayor for the past two years until this month.
Coppola, who is still a member of the Township Council, said he created the committee to study the feasibility of municipal trash pickup. Consultant Jim Rutala, of Rutala Associates, LLC, out of Linwood, is doing the study for the township, Coppola said.
"We never ever had trash pickup. It's a fairly complex issue. There should be no knee jerk reaction. We want something feasible, economical and sustainable," Coppola said.
After all these decades without it, the addition of municipal trash now is complicated by the various types of housing within the township.
There are 17 apartment complexes, almost 4,000 condominiums and apartments units and 10,000 single-family homes, Coppola said.
One of the factors that has to be considered is the Municipal Services Act, which is also known as the Kelly Bill. It states that a municipality in this state must reimburse a qualified private community for the removal of ice, snow and other obstructions from roads, street lighting and the removal of solid waste that the community does on its public roads.
If a waste removal tax is added to the tax rate, Coppola wondered how fair would that be to a senior living in a house assessed for $300,000 compared to a single family with five children and the trash they generate.
"It could be like a sewer bill. That is an option," Coppola said. "I am not in favor of buying trash trucks and hiring employees... I represent the people. If the people want it, the majority rules."
