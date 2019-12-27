GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — In the future, when township firefighters arrive on the scene of an emergency they will have a better chance of saving lives due to the AtlantiCare Foundation.
Earlier this month, the AtlantiCare Trauma Center and the AtlantiCare Foundation gave 11 trauma go bags to township officials and fire department volunteer companies’ representatives.
Each bag has materials Galloway’s rescue task force teams could use to provide initial treatment for at least five people in a mass casualty incident, such as a train or bus wrecks or plane crash. The rescue task force consists of two firefighters, two police officers and two EMTs, said Richard Smith, township fire chief.
A trauma bag is a kit used to stop a person’s bleeding as soon as possible. The bag contains bandages, dressings, tourniquets, a portable stretcher, dressings, splints, pads, gauze rolls, webbing, tape and scissors.
EMTs have identical bags. Firefighters tailored their bags after the EMTs. EMTs can work out of the fire department bags and vice versa, Smith said.
“It can happen here as well as anywhere,” said Smith about active shooter and mass casualty events. “An ambulance squad can become overwhelmed quick.”
With all of these active shooter incidents nationwide, one of the causes of victims not surviving is they bleed to death on the scene before first responders can reach them, Smith said.
“The theory now is to get in as soon as we can and just physically stop the bleeding, pack the wounds with clotting materials, throw tourniquets on and primarily stop the bleeding,” Smith said.
After the bleeding has stopped, the victim can be taken to a hospital or a waiting triage area, Smith said.
Between the five departments, there are 200 township volunteer firefighters. Firefighters are working with the ambulance squad to receive training on how to use everything in the bag, Smith said.
When there is an incident, the ambulance squad and the fire department are both activated, Smith said.
“At the end of the day if we use these bags, we are saving lives,” Smith said.
Even though AtlantiCare made the donation, it is the company’s hope that the township’s rescue task force teams will never have to use them, said James Kilmer, vice president and chief administrative officer, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.
“This donation by our trauma center and the AtlantiCare Foundation is one way we collaborate with Galloway to enhance active shooter and other emergency preparedness readiness,” Kilmer said.
Each trauma bag costs $450 with all of its items included, and the township fire departments did not have the money to pay for all of them. Smith made the proposal to AtlantiCare to see if the company could help the fire department.
“It has been proven that the sooner we can apply dressings and tourniquets, we can save lives,” Smith said.
