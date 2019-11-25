MAYS LANDING — An 18-year-old Galloway Township man was arrested Monday by the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office for making terroristic threats against the Atlantic County Institute of Technology, according to Sheriff Eric Scheffler.
Chase Warriner was taken into custody without incident for making electronic threats on Nov. 21, Scheffler said.
Scheffler stated that Warriner placed a post on Instagram stating, "ACIT will be shot up on Monday."
The threat made its way to Snapchat and was subsequently reported to school authorities by an ACIT student, Scheffler said.
The Sheriff's Office, assisted by the Hamilton Township Police Department, stationed additional personnel at the school during the mornings of Nov. 22 and 25 to ensure all students and staff were safe, Scheffler said.
With the assistance of the Galloway Township Police Department, it was determined that Warriner was the individual responsible for the post, Scheffler said. Warriner was charged with terroristic threats, false public alarm and child endangerment and was lodged in the Atlantic County jail where he awaits a bail hearing, Scheffler said.
Scheffler commended the actions of his officers as well as the actions of the Hamilton and Galloway police departments. The ACIT administration was completely cooperative and helpful in bringing this case to a close without incident, he said.
