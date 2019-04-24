A jury convicted a Galloway Township man of murder in a 2015 fatal shooting incident, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced Wednesday.
Dennis J. Munoz, 40, was found guilty of first degree murder, witness tampering and second degree weapons charges.
Munoz’ co-defendant, Edwin Velasquez, 45, of Atlantic City, was acquitted of charges that he was a co-conspirator and accomplice to the murder.
“Edwin has been very patient the last three years and he has always maintained his innocence and he is thankful that the jury took their time in their deliberations,” Velasquez’s attorney, Meg Hoerner, said. “His innocence was established and proven.”
On Nov.9, 2015, police responded to a call received at 7:39 p.m. to a home on the 5900 block of Elmhurst Drive, Mays Landing. There, Hamilton Township Police, Township of Hamilton Rescue personnel and AtlantiCare paramedics found Michael Black, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Black was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center—City Division, where he was later pronounced dead.
An autopsy performed the next morning by Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office Dr. Daksha Shah determined that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest, and that the manner of death was homicide, according to the prosecutor's office.
The investigation by detectives of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Hamilton Township Police Department led to the arrest in Galloway Township on Nov. 10, 2015 of Dennis J. Munoz, now 37, of Theresa Court, Galloway Township.
Assistant Prosecutor Rick McKelvey represents the state. Munoz's sentencing is scheduled for June 12, 2019.
