GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP - A 32-year-old township man was arrested and charged Sunday with having about 3.6 pounds of marijuana, the police said.
David J. Martinez was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, commonly known as CDS, and distribution of CDS, police said. Martinez was placed in the Atlantic County Jail, pending court, police said.
Patrol officers responded to the 400 block of 8th Ave. for a disturbance.
During their investigation, they developed information that a resident was packaging and distributing CDS from the residence, police said.
A search warrant was obtained, for the residence, police said.
Besides the approximately 3.6 pounds of marijuana, the subsequent search of the residence resulted in the seizure of numerous types / quantities of THC-infused edibles, vaping oils and wax, a scale and packaging materials as well as more than 50 Alprazolam pills, police said.
