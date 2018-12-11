GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP - The police arrested three people on theft and burglary charges Tuesday in an area near the 600 block of W. White Horse Pike, according to Det. Sgt. Kevin Welsh.
The police received a call stating subjects were observed removing items from a warehouse, located in the 600 block of W. White Horse Pike, Welsh said.
Upon arrival, patrol officers were able to locate tire tracks leading from the building. While officers checked the area on foot, they located two subjects walking along the railroad tracks picking up scrap metal, Welsh said.
An additional subject was also located with a vehicle stuck in the mud near the warehouse, Welsh said.
The vehicle contained stolen items from the burglary, Welsh said.
The three subjects, Franklin Gorham Jr., Jesse Walker and Shannon Carty, were all charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief, Welsh said.
