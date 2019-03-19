GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP - Three Atlantic County residents were charged recently with heroin and cocaine possession and distribution, police said.
At about 1:34 a.m. March 16, Officer Rich Arroyo Jr. conducted a motor vehicle stop on the W. White Horse Pike in the area of Damson Avenue.
The vehicle was occupied by the driver, Eric Paige, 40, who lives here, and passengers Ashley L. Cenneno, 27, who lives here and Saleema Wade, 33, of Atlantic City, police said.
The investigation resulted in K9 Colt being deployed for a narcotics sniff on the vehicle.
Following a positive identification by K9 Colt, a search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of 126 wax folds containing suspected heroin, eight bags of suspected crack cocaine, 10 vials of suspected crack cocaine and marijuana less than 50 grams, police said. Paige was also in possession of $1,523 in cash, police said.
According to police, Paige, Cenneno and Wade were charged with the following:
Possession and distribution of heroin
Possession and distribution of cocaine
Possession of marijuana less than 50 grams
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Paige was released on a summons while Cenneno and Wade were sent to the Atlantic County Jail on unrelated charges, police said.
