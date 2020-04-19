GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A 49-year-old township resident died Sunday as the result of injuries in a car crash in the area of Moss Mill Road and Equestrian Drive, according news release by the police.
At 7:59 a.m. Sunday, the police responded to a report of a one-vehicle motor vehicle crash.
Upon arrival, a 2003 white Acura sedan was located crashed into a tree, police said. The driver, Leonardo Finelli, was extricated by the Oceanville Vol. Fire Company and the Bayview Vol. Fire Company, police said.
Finelli was transported, by the township's ambulance squad, to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a head-on collision Monday on Pitney Road that …
An initial investigation revealed Finelli was traveling east on Moss Mill Road, approaching Equestrian Drive, when his vehicle continued straight off the roadway into a grassy median where he crashed into a tree, police said.
Finelli's vehicle came to a rest in the westbound lane of Moss Mill Road, police said.
Atlanticare paramedics were also on the scene along with the already mentioned agencies.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the police department's traffic safety unit by calling 609-652-3705 and dialing either ext. 5090 or ext. 5107.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.