GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP - When the Ram's Head Inn closed in January, no one knew if it would reopen and whether the Knowles family would still own the establishment.
Seven months later, one thing is known.
The Knowles family no longer wants to own the venue and has put it and the more than four acres of land that it sits on up for sale for $3.495 million.
"The reason why we are excited about it is that it gives us a lot of opportunities here. You have a restaurant dwelling with very capable wedding venues with plenty of parking and additional ground for expansion with the possibility of a hotel," said David L. Bonanni, president, Bonanni Realtors, Mercerville, Mercer County, who has been hired to sell the property.
The serious and extensive problems with the restaurant's sprinkler system that closed the facility have been fixed, and the property has been up for sale for the past two months, Bonanni said.
Since its closing in January, the Ram's Head has been frozen in time. Menus are visible inside the restaurant. Introductions to the waitstaff are still on a chalkboard such as always using a tray when making a delivery to a table even if it is just for a glass of water.
Potential buyers have been coming in, and last month, there was an average of three showings every two weeks, Bonanni said.
Interest has been generated in this state, Pennsylvania and among business owners in other coastal communities, Bonanni said.
The business model of the next owner will determine whether Ram's Head Inn would return as a restaurant open to the public, Bonanni said. It is possible the Ram's Head could reopen for weddings, corporate and private parties and catering jobs only, he said.
Ram's Head employed 25 full timers and 35 part timers and averaged 60 weddings a year with an average size of between 125 and 175 people, according to the realtors.
The building does not have to reopen as a restaurant and a banquet facility, Bonanni said. It also could be used for the medical field, adult care, or educational facilities, he said.
With a sale price of $3.495 million for the building and surrounding property, it would cost $8 million to rebuild the Ram's Head from scratch today, Bonanni said.
"It needs an upgrade. There is a tremendous opportunity for the right person," Bonanni said.
Mayor Anthony J. Coppola, Jr. said his first choice would have been for the Knowles family to have reopened one of the most iconic and well-known businesses within the township.
The area of the township where Ram's Head is located has been designated an area in need of redevelopment, which makes a project possibly eligible for 30-year tax abatement, Coppola said.
The township has been a bedroom community for people who work in Atlantic City, but Coppola would like to see someone open a hotel within his municipality.
"That property will sell. It will be successful again," Coppola said.
Bonanni said his company is working hard on trying to sell the Ram's Head property. He believes it will be sold during the fall with the closing taking place anywhere between January and March.
The state Division of Alcohol Beverage Control and the township will have to approve the transfer of the liquor license, Bonanni said.
For the past 90 years, there has been a business operating at the site of the Ram's Head on the West White Horse Pike. It was a roadhouse during the 1930s and 1940s, followed by a family-style, Dutch-themed restaurant until the mid-1970s when it became the Ram's Head after being purchased by Fred and Ethel Noyes.
