EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Kiley White, of Galloway Township, convinced a family she was terminally ill and had them take her into their home for nearly five weeks, police said.
White, 26, was arrested July 12 by Egg Harbor Township police and was charged with theft by deception and harassment, police announced Tuesday.
At the time of her arrest, White was on her way back to the victim’s residence in Egg Harbor Township, police said.
It has been documented that White has used similar tactics on other occasions in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, but she was never charged with a crime, police said. On each occasion, she has preyed on the sympathy and compassion of others, receiving services and goods from victims she scammed, police said.
During the investigation, police discovered White pretended to be other people as well, including her own hospice nurse.
The case is being investigated by police Detective Robert Harte. Anyone with more information is asked to email it to cid@ehtpd.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.