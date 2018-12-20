MAYS LANDING — A Galloway Township woman is dead after two cars crashed Wednesday evening in Absecon, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced Thursday.
The crash occurred at about 11:38 p.m. on Pitney Road in the area of Connecticut Avenue, Tyner said.
A vehicle, operated by Kaitlyn Hayes, 24, of Pleasantville, was traveling south on Pitney Road when it crossed over into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on that was operated by Suzana Kocick, 36, Tyner said.
Kocick was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hayes was transported to an area hospital for treatment, Tyner said.
This crash is currently under investigation by the Absecon Police Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office crash investigations unit, Tyner said. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Absecon Police at 609-641-0667 or the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7692.
— Vincent Jackson
