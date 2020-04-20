GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old township woman died from her injuries Monday after her car was hit from behind and driven head on into a third vehicle, police said.
At 7:58 a.m., a 2016 Toyota Highlander driven by Keneet Camacho, 38, of Absecon, was traveling south on Wrangleboro Road and Walden Way during dry and clear weather conditions when it struck the rear of a 2016 Hyundai driven by Janel Bembry as it traveled south on Wrangleboro Road, police said.
The impact caused the Hyundai to enter the northbound lane of travel and strike a 2014 Honda CRV driven by Gail Schifris, 61, who lives here, head on, police said.
The Toyota fled the scene continuing south on Wrangleboro Road, but was quickly intercepted by police units on Great Creek Road, police said.
Bembry was transported by township ambulance to the Atlanticare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, in Pomona, but succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased a short time later, police said.
Schifris was transported to the Atlanticare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, for serious injuries, police said.
A section of Wrangleboro Road was shut down for approximately four hours while the township police's traffic safety unit conducted an on-scene investigation, police said.
Camacho was charged criminally with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash and being an unlicensed driver involved in a fatal motor vehicle crash, police said.
Camacho was also charged with DWI and several motor vehicle violations, police said. His charges were placed on a warrant, and he was lodged at the Atlantic County Jail, police said.
The collision remains under investigation with additional charges pending, police said. The assisting agencies were AtlantiCare paramedics, Bayview Fire Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, police said.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the police's traffic safety / fatal accident unit at 609-652-3705
