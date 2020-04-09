GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — During the statewide COVID-19 shutdown, Anna Jezycki has been praying and meditating.
While Jezycki was doing that last week, the thought came to her that bells should ring at any religious institution that had them at noon on Easter Sunday, even though the buildings themselves would be empty of believers because of social distancing.
"There is so much anxiety and depression. Everything is shut down," said Jezycki, 77, of Galloway. "I want to give people some peace, some hope. We are going to beat this."
Jezycki's idea is that all religious denominations, whether they have bells or chimes, should ring them at noon Sunday. This idea is not just limited to the township. She also said people can open their doors and windows and ring bells in their homes if they live too far from a church to hear the bells or if they want to join in.
The ringing of the bells also can be a show of support to first responders and people who have had to work through the pandemic such as doctors, truck drivers, nurses, cashiers and gas station attendants, Jezycki said.
Once Jezycki came up with the idea, she started calling people.
Dr. Peter Frisko and his wife, Lillian, began spreading the word to Somers Point, Northfield and Ocean City, Jezycki said.
Jezycki contacted state Sen. Christopher Connors of the 9th Legislative District, the Rev. Thomas Barcellona of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Egg Harbor City and Galloway, and politicians such as Absecon Councilman Steve Light, Galloway Mayor Jim Gorman and Councilmen Anthony Coppola and Tony DiPietro.
"A lot of seniors will be missing Mass (in person) because of social distancing. I said I would gladly make some calls," said DiPietro, who forwarded an email to Barcellona to send to the Camden Diocese, so it would publicize the idea. "This is very contagious in a good way."