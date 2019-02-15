An end may finally be in sight for commuters and pedestrians alike, as the Garden State Parkway bridge linking Atlantic and Cape May counties nears completion.
The Turnpike Authority, which oversees the Parkway expansion project, said the $79.3 million contract to complete the bridge is now 93 percent complete.
The contract, which was initiated in 2016, has a scheduled completion date for May of this year, Turnpike Authority spokesperson Thomas Feeney said.
The bike path/pedestrian walkway that will run alongside the bridge was completed about a year and a half ago, according to Upper Township City Engineer Paul Dietrich. However, the walkway has remained closed due to continued construction.
According to the Turnpike Authority, the construction that remains to be done over the next few months includes some milling, paving, and restriping.
Additional work also includes removing a construction barrier and a temporary median crossover, finishing electrical work on lighting and an overhead sign, installing some static signs and landscaping along Harbor Road.
The original bridge over Great Egg and Drag Channel, known as the old Beesleys point bridge, was built in the early 1950s when the Parkway first opened. It carried one lane of northbound traffic and one lane of southbound traffic.
In the mid-1970s, a second bridge was built over Great Egg and Drag Channel--a two-lane span built alongside the two-lane span from the 1950s.
When the 1970s bridge was completed traffic was separated-- all northbound traffic was shifted onto the new bridge, and all southbound traffic stayed on the original bridge.
The Turnpike Authority awarded a contract in 2013 for the construction of a third bridge across Great Egg and Drag Channel. The $139.8 million project was completed in 2016.
The Turnpike Authority awarded second contract for that same year to rehabilitate the bridge built in the 1970s and to demolish the original bridge built in the 1950s.
The last part of the old Beesely Point Bridge was blasted apart in November 2016.
Since last fall, all southbound traffic has been on the new bridge and all northbound traffic has been on the rehabilitated 1970s bridge.
Still officials from Somers Point and Upper Township, the two towns on either side of the bridge, both still plan to coordinate the opening of their own plans to link the pedestrian path and beautify the surrounding areas.
"Its a vital link to have that completed," Upper Township Engineer Paul Dietrich said. "I know Upper Township is really looking forward to having that gateway into Cape May county.”
On the Beesley's Point, Upper Township side, officials want to create a gateway project that would expand an existing parking lot and small bay beach adjacent to entrance to the bridge's pedestrian walkway.
Dietrich said they're, hoping to have the design phase over the spring and do construction in the fall to open the new additions in the early part of 2020.
On the Somers Point side, the city applied for a grant in 2017 through the New Jersey Department of Transportation to add a pedestrian and bicycle path from the Route 52 causeway to the parkway. Somers Point also had plans with the state Department of Environmental Protection to create a fishing pier on the west side of Drag Island, located just south of the parkway toll plaza.
