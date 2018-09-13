The New Jersey Turnpike Authority said automatic coin machines will be removed from mainline barrier toll plazas starting this month.
The coin machines that are being removed will be converted to full service toll lanes or those for "E-ZPass Only," the NJTA said.
The 37 coin machines at the 11 mainline barrier toll plazas will be removed, but the entrance and exit ramp coin machines will remain, according to a news release from the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.
The coin machines are "nearing the end of their useful lives," and are becoming expensive and difficult to keep up. The NJTA said original manufacturer’s parts are becoming no longer available, and parts from third-party vendors are scarce.
The plazas that will be affected in Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties include: Barnegat at milepost 68.9 southbound; New Gretna at milepost 53.5 northbound; Great Egg at milepost 28.8 southbound; and Cape May at milepost 19.4 northbound.
The work is scheduled to begin on Sept. 24, starting with Pascack Valley and Cape May. Crews will then work on two plazas per week in the following order: Bergen and Great Egg in the second week; Essex and New Gretna; Union and Barnegat; Raritan and Toms River; and the Asbury Park toll plaza during the final week.
The parts from the coin machines that are being removed will be used for coins machines on the entrance and exit ramps, the NJTA said.
In 2017, the coin machines at these plazas accounted for fewer than 5 percent of toll transactions, the release said.
