NORTHFIELD — South Jersey Gas will be closing Cresson Avenue between Walnut and Burton avenues for gas line work between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, the city administration announced Wednesday.
Local traffic will be able to access this area but may be redirected by traffic control personnel.
If traveling in the area during these time frames, use caution. If possible, use alternate routes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.