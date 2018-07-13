MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — South Jersey Gas will begin infrastructure enhancements on Wednesday and is advising residents, business owners and motorists that some road closures may occur.
Natural gas main upgrades will take place along Route 9, Priest Boulevard, King Street, Edgewood Avenue, West Main Avenue, Village Drive, James Street, Matthew Street, Cochran Street, East Wiley Street, Main Street, East Dunbar Street, East Lena Street and Maple Drive. Work on the north end of Route 9 will be completed first. As work progresses south, side streets will be completed along the way.
To ensure safe travel, there will be lane closures with appropriate traffic control personnel directing motorists and pedestrians around all work. There may also be some road closures on select narrow side streets where work will be performed. Residents and businesses along these streets will have access to and from their properties at all times.
All excavations will be restored on a daily basis. A temporary repair will be made in most cases until the final restoration occurs. Openings in concrete will be temporarily patched with asphalt until final restoration with concrete occurs.
Final restorations and paving in the area are anticipated to be completed by October.
South Jersey Gas or its contractor will contact customers to gain access to properties with gas service to complete this work. Work will take place Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The improvements are part of the Accelerated Infrastructure Replacement Program. The program’s primary focus is the accelerated replacement of aging bare steel mains with more durable plastic pipe, providing significant safety and reliability benefits for customers.
If residents have questions or would like more information about this project, please contact the South Jersey Gas Cape May Division at 609-465-2900, extension 6250 and reference the Route 9 project.
