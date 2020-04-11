ATLANTIC CITY - Hakim Kanu made his first appearance Monday on the basketball courts at the Uptown Complex here since Gov. Phil Murphy last month issued his statewide stay-at-home order and demanded that people practice physical distancing.
Kanu, who lives here, was there with five friends and eventually played a five-on-five game against other young people who showed up on the court.
Kanu and his friends were there for two hours until 5:30 p.m. when a neighbor across the street called the police, he said. Two officers told them to leave the court, said the teenager, who graduated from the city high school last year.
"I wasn't mad. They are police officers. Whatever they say, we have to do," said Kanu, 19, who was sweating after playing ball in the sunshine with temperatues in the upper 50s.
The Uptown Complex is one of the spots in South Jersey that has attracted people, who are not practicing social distancing, but the courts are close enough to homes that residents are calling the police to report violators to Gov. Murphy's orders.
Richard Ciabattoni is one of the people who has called the police about basketball playing at the Uptown Complex. Ciabattoni works as a registered nurse and has to wear a mask, face shield, gloves and disposable overalls.
Ciabattoni does not like to come home and see basketball players not socially distancing. At the end of last month, the court were in use every daily for 10 days straight, except one day when it rained with as many as 12 people playing two separate games, he said.
Basketball hoops have been taken down in major cities, including Philadelphia, New York and Chicago, to encourage social distancing.
"They will play anytime of the day because there is no school," Ciabattoni said. "Everybody is out there having a grand old time."
Nurridin Abdur-Rahmann, 18, who played point and shooting guard for the Atlantic County Institute of Technology's basketball team, only had a grand old time for about 20 minutes with his two older brothers during the afternoon of April 2 at the Uptown Complex's basketball courts.
A resident living close to the courts called the police. The trio was dispersed.
Abdur-Rahmann said he was not worried at all about catching COVID-19 himself, but the possibility he may be asymptomatic and then passes it on to his 59-year-old mother was a different matter.
"I understand it's serious," said Abdur-Rahmann, who was playing basketball for the first time since the stay-at-home order. "I do have some concerns."
The people who live near the Uptown Complex basketball courts are not bashful about calling the police. In other municipalities, the main forum to shame people who are not following gathering or physical distancing orders is the Internet or social media.
Ventnor Police Chief Doug Biagi said city residents who see social distancing violators don't call the police. They talk about it on the Ventnor forum on Facebook. Biagi said he spends part of his day seeing what they are saying.
The Ventnor Boardwalk closed at noon April 3. Biagi noticed that people were saying that construction workers were standing too close together and not wearing masks around the same time as the Boardwalk closure.
"People are nick-picky," said Biagi, who added he deals with laws. "We are worried about the masses. We have 10,000 people here year round and 30,000 in the summer."
Ocean City Police Jay Prettyman said his department continues to receive calls daily in which individuals are not obeying the restrictions.
"We have had people using our boardwalk, beach, tennis courts, basketball courts, playgrounds, sports fields, etc. as well as hosting small gatherings," Prettyman said.
Ocean City closed its beaches and boardwalk on March 25. The approaching warmer weather was a big concern for the police department, which led to the closure of the beaches and the boardwalk, Prettyman said.
"As much as we would have liked to keep the beach and the boardwalk open, it was most apparently clear that those areas were way too popular and the practice of social distancing was not being followed and/or impossible to do because of the crowds on sunny days," Prettyman said.
The department's overall call volume has not increased, but calls directly pertaining to the COVID-19 virus have increased, Prettyman said.
"These calls seem to be more frequent than any other call for service right now," Prettyman said.
Pleasantville Police Sean Riggin said his department has noticed an uptick in calls from concerned neighbors, about a dozen, but not a lot or a significant amount of calls.
Violations of Gov. Murphy's emergency orders whether it is a gathering of individuals, a lack of social distancing or non-essential travel from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. constitute a disorderly persons offense carrying a potential sentence of up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
Pleasantville police have headed out on calls from neighbors, but they have not found people who were intentionally violating Gov. Murphy's orders, said Riggin last week.
If someone is engaging in underlying criminal behavior and breaking the governor's emergency orders, they will be charged with both, if appropriate, Riggin said.
"We haven't charged anybody. I would prefer not to," said Riggin about the disorderly persons offense.
