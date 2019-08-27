There is a direct connection between time spent in nature (sometimes nonmedically referred to as vitamin N) and your health. The benefits are plentiful and wide-ranging — from reducing stress, tension, mental fatigue, negativity, anxiety and depression to helping increase immunity against sickness and disease.
All this, while stimulating higher work productivity, more focus and creativity, better bone health and decreased inflammation — and there’s more!
You’d think everyone would be spending time outdoors. However, according to the Journal of Exposure Analysis and Environmental Epidemiology, Americans only spend 2% of their time outdoors, 6% in transit, and 92% indoors.
Are you spending quality time in nature, regularly? If not, your health and well-being can suffer. Interestingly too, the more high-tech life becomes, the more nature you need.
Here are some great (scientific) reasons to get time in nature today ... and every day:
• Reduces stress and tension: Repeatedly, experimental studies have shown that within 3-5 minutes after participants take a break outdoors, or a short walk, that their heart rate, blood pressure and muscle tension fell dramatically, when compared to others continuing their work indoors. Another study found that spending time in a forest compared to a city decreased heart rate and levels of the stress hormone cortisol. Study after study underscores that connecting with nature — even in short bursts — not only soothes, dissipates, and neutralizes perceptions of stressful situations (grand scheme of things concept) but also how your body reacts to it.
And benefits continue as experiencing nature can naturally boost your “feel-good” chemical, serotonin, while also increasing activity in parts of your brain that are linked to emotional stability, love and empathy.
• Boosts energy — mentally and physically: Spending just 20 minutes outdoors can provide a comparable, natural energy surge to a cup of coffee. Studies also show that people who exercise outside, exercised longer, more often and reap slight physical and psychological benefits over those who completed similar activities indoors. Speculation is that the benefit may be from getting a healthy dose of Vitamin D from sunlight. And when you exercise outdoors, you tend to breathe more deeply, inducing your brain and muscles with even more oxygen.
• Improves focus: Spending time outdoors strengthens the ability to concentrate. Nature has been found to give your brain a break from everyday demands and overstimulation, which provides restorative benefits on attention levels.
Modern research is also showing that being outdoors in nature can improve your memory as well as your focus and attention —researchers report that just an hour of interacting with nature, improved memory and attention span by 20%.
• Improves creativity, inspiration and problem-solving: When searching for a solution — your answer may be just outside your door. Spending time outdoors gets your creative juices flowing. One study found that a hiking get-away outdoors improved problem-solving skills by 50%. Not a hiker? Researchers have also found that going outdoors every day can increase your creative problem-solving skills by up to 50%, too.
Nature provides “encounter opportunities” that stimulate problem-solving and creative thinking because outdoor spaces are generally more varied and less structured than indoor spaces — which in turn boosts curiosity and the use of your imagination.
And most experts agree that while engaging with nature, you can distance yourself from technological stimulation, allowing the part of your brain that controls problem-solving skills and multitasking to restore.
• Decreases anxious thoughts and worry: Taking time to be in nature reduces your body’s levels of cortisol. It also helps to reduce feelings of anxiety and enhances your mental health as your mind relaxes.
Interestingly, experiencing nature increases the activity of your parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for “rest and digestion.” Additionally, it slows the heart rate. Thus, when your parasympathetic nervous system is active, the physical side effects of anxiety decrease and personal feelings of peace and relaxation increase.
And, being in nature or taking a nature walk reduces anxiety and worry by dampening activity in the part of your brain’s prefrontal cortex which is active when you have “ruminating” thoughts, worries, and “what-ifs,” over and over. In nature, you gain a much-needed and welcomed break from anxiety’s rumination.
So, the next time you are feeling anxious, change your environment and get some fresh air. And experts advise to not pick up your mobile phone to surf the web, check your social media or make calls. These activities have been associated with increased anxiety, stress, and nervousness.
• Decreases pain and discomfort: The human brain is drawn to and engrossed by natural elements such as flowers, plants, bodies of water, the sky and mountains. As a result, you become so engaged and distracted in it, your attention can shift from the pain and discomfort you may be experiencing.
People suffering from chronic pain conditions have been shown to benefit from engagement with the great outdoors.
• Raises vitamin D levels: Many Americans are lacking vitamin D because of their indoor lifestyles. Vitamin D deficiency is linked to osteoporosis, cancer, high blood pressure, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, seasonal affective disorder and more.
Nearly 90% of our vitamin D is from sunlight exposure and when you are exposed to natural sunlight, the vitamin D helps to elevate your moods.
Also, this essential vitamin helps to absorb calcium, which is critical to your bone health, strengthens your immune system and decreases inflammation.
Everyone needs to make a commitment to spending time in nature’s environments, regularly.
A walk in the park, a stroll in the garden or a planned getaway in nature is just what more medical doctors, like me, are prescribing today. Whether for an extended time or just a short jaunt outdoors — time in nature is vital for your mental, physical and emotional health and well being. Be sure to get your vitamin N.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.